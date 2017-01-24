News Storm cleanup crews busy overnight in southwestern CT Cleanup crews are busy this morning cleaning up the damage from last night's nor'easter. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Fallen wires closed part of Route 33 in Wilton overnight. (8:24 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 24, 2017 8:35 AM WILTON - Cleanup crews are busy this morning cleaning up the damage from last night's nor'easter. Fallen wires closed part of Route 33 in Wilton overnight. Emergency workers were on the scene and blocked the road until an Eversource crew cleared the wires. The scene was repeated all across southwestern Connecticut after hours of soaking rain and high winds. Part of Valley Road in Greenwich was closed as well as crews cleared away a tree that landed on some wires. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:23 1 Rain, wind not causing trouble on roads in Fairfield 0:55 2 Scholar Athlete: Nick Vanbelle 1:06 3 Milford first responders prepared as nor'easter hits 1:57 4 Cablevision salesman saves elderly woman 0:38 5 Storm cleanup crews busy overnight in southwestern CT advertisement | advertise on News 12