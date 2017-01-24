Storm cleanup crews busy overnight in southwestern CT

Cleanup crews are busy this morning cleaning up the damage from last night's nor'easter.

Fallen wires closed part of Route 33 in Wilton overnight.

Fallen wires closed part of Route 33 in Wilton overnight. (8:24 AM)

WILTON - Cleanup crews are busy this morning cleaning up the damage from last night's nor'easter. 

Fallen wires closed part of Route 33 in Wilton overnight. 

Emergency workers were on the scene and blocked the road until an Eversource crew cleared the wires. 

The scene was repeated all across southwestern Connecticut after hours of soaking rain and high winds. 

Part of Valley Road in Greenwich was closed as well as crews cleared away a tree that landed on some wires.

