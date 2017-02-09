News Storm Coverage: Milford Driving conditions in Milford continue to be hazardous with slippery snow-covered roads, especially in non-commercial areas. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. While conditions near Boston Post Road and the Connecticut Mall are less hazardous, downtown Milford is seeing the worst of the storm with little street clearing (3:28 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 9, 2017 3:46 PM MILFORD - Driving conditions in Milford continue to be hazardous with slippery snow-covered roads, especially in non-commercial areas. While conditions near Boston Post Road and the Connecticut Mall are less hazardous, downtown Milford is seeing the worst of the storm with little street clearing. I-95 is currently seeing extreme conditions with snow and wind. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:29 1 Snow creates slick commute in southwestern CT 1:05 2 Storm Coverage: Stamford Train Station 7:37 3 Connecticut Weather Forecast 1:05 4 Storm Coverage: Westport 0:43 5 Metro-North prepared for snowfall advertisement | advertise on News 12