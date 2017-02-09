Storm Coverage: Milford

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

MILFORD - Driving conditions in Milford continue to be hazardous with slippery snow-covered roads, especially in non-commercial areas.

While conditions near Boston Post Road and the Connecticut Mall are less hazardous, downtown Milford is seeing the worst of the storm with little street clearing.

I-95 is currently seeing extreme conditions with snow and wind.