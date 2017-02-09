Storm Coverage: Stratford

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STRATFORD - Stratford roads continued to see choppy slush as snowfall came to a halt in Connecticut Thursday evening.

The snow stopped and the skies cleared by 5 p.m., giving residents and city plows an opportunity to clear the roads.

Heavy winds, however, continued to blow snow onto the roads, making the task more difficult.

Road conditions may continue to be hazardous, however, as temperatures drop overnight. Motorists are advised to use caution.