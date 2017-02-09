Storm Coverage: Stratford

While conditions near Boston Post Road and the Connecticut Mall are less hazardous, downtown Milford is seeing the worst of the storm with little street clearing (2/9/17)
Updated
STRATFORD - Stratford roads continued to see choppy slush as snowfall came to a halt in Connecticut Thursday evening.
The snow stopped and the skies cleared by 5 p.m., giving residents and city plows an opportunity to clear the roads.
Heavy winds, however, continued to blow snow onto the roads, making the task more difficult.
Road conditions may continue to be hazardous, however, as temperatures drop overnight. Motorists are advised to use caution.