Stratford couple faces 34 counts of animal cruelty

STRATFORD - A Stratford couple is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly keeping more than 30 cats in their home.

Animal control officers say they seized dozens of animals from Catherine Ann and Fletcher Graham's home on Sedgewick Avenue last week after they were found to be neglected.

Officers say 11 of the cats are still at the facility and are currently available for adoption. They say the others have either been adopted or were taken in by other rescue organizations.

Court records show the two are charged with 34 counts of animal cruelty.

