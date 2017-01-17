Stratford family's handicap-accessible van found

STRATFORD - A Statford family is thankful after learning police found their handicap-accessible van.

The McDowells say police located their 2003 Dodge Caravan in Bridgeport's North End. Jim McDowell says there was some minor damage to the van's door lock and the steering column.

The van was stolen from the McDowell's home on Ruby Lane almost two weeks ago. The van was converted to transport McDowell's son, who has cerebral palsy.

"Having the van back has really been crucial to getting us back to our regular routine in regard to doctor's appointments and sporting events…we're pretty thankful and happy that it's back," says McDowell.  

Police say they are still investigating the theft.

