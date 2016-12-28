Stratford firefighter passes away

STRATFORD - Stratford officials say the town's flags will be flown at half-staff today after the sudden loss of a beloved town firefighter.

They say Jay Carrafiello died Monday at his home.

The 38-year-old was a firefighter, an EMS technician and the freshman basketball coach at St. Joseph's High School in Trumbull.

Carrafiello was with the fire department for 15 years.

The cause of death was not immediately available.

Carrafiello's funeral will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Church.



