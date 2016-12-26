Stratford man keeps lotto win a secret until Christmas Day

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STRATFORD - A Stratford man had an unusual surprise for his family on Christmas Day: a winning lotto ticket.

The Stratford Patch reports that Richard Brown was out for ice cream with his family when he bought the ticket on a whim.

He says his kids were on the other side of the store when he scanned the ticket, and found he had just won $10,000.

Brown says he managed to keep his winning secret until Christmas morning.

The Browns will put the $10,000 toward an upcoming family vacation.