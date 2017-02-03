Stratford police officer, woman involved in Barnum Ave. crash

Authorities say the officer was heading westbound on Barnum Avenue to respond to an accident on Broadbridge Avenue when it crashed into a vehicle coming from California Street. (2:31 PM)
Updated
STRATFORD - Stratford police say a woman and a female police officer are in stable condition after a major crash on Barnum Avenue Friday morning.
Witnesses described hearing the police sirens and suddenly a loud bang.
Both victims are now in Bridgeport Hospital in stable condition.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.