Stratford police officer, woman involved in Barnum Ave. crash

STRATFORD - Stratford police say a woman and a female police officer are in stable condition after a major crash on Barnum Avenue Friday morning.

Authorities say the officer was heading westbound on Barnum Avenue to respond to an accident on Broadbridge Avenue when it crashed into a vehicle coming from California Street.

Witnesses described hearing the police sirens and suddenly a loud bang.

Both victims are now in Bridgeport Hospital in stable condition.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.