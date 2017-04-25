Stratford program aims to dissuade alcohol purchases for minors

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STRATFORD - A program is warning people in Stratford about the consequences of buying alcohol for minors.

The Stratford Partnership for Youth and Families partnered with the Stratford Police Explorers Program to get its "Sticker Shock" campaign into local liquor stores.

The stickers remind people that providing alcohol to anyone under 21 years old could cost them $3,500, up to 18 months in jail or both.

Stratford police explorers - like Kenneth Shafer - who are between 14 to 20 years old, want to make sure residents see the stickers, and hope they might save their peers from a serious injury or even death this prom and graduation season.

"When you see a bright orange sticker in your face with a big warning label, it really drives home that this a dangerous thing and I think it jogs everybody's memory," Shafer says.

Police say since the Sticker Shock program has been in place, the number of DUI incidents in Stratford have dropped.

Organizers say the program has been going on for several years, and that more liquor stores are participating.