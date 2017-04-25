Striking Charter Communications workers protest in Stamford

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - Workers from New York headed to Stamford Tuesday to speak out against Charter Communications.

Union workers from the Local 3 IBEW union say they are currently on strike. They say they traveled up from New York City to the Charter Communications headquarters to protest a shareholders meeting they were shut out of.

"All we're looking for is a fair days pay for a fair days work," says IBEW Local 3 Representative Derek Jordan. "We want to maintain the benefits that we currently have, and again we want them to stop penalizing and harassing members for doing a good job and they're being held back."

Workers say they haven't had a contract since 2013 and were working for Time Warner before it was purchased by Charter in 2016.

A union represented says Charter wants to cut their benefits.