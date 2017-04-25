Striking Charter Communications workers protest in Stamford

Workers from New York headed to Stamford Tuesday to speak out against Charter Communications.

Workers from New York headed to Stamford Tuesday to speak out against Charter Communications. (1:01 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

STAMFORD - Workers from New York headed to Stamford Tuesday to speak out against Charter Communications.

Union workers from the Local 3 IBEW union say they are currently on strike. They say they traveled up from New York City to the Charter Communications headquarters to protest a shareholders meeting they were shut out of. 

"All we're looking for is a fair days pay for a fair days work," says IBEW Local 3 Representative Derek Jordan. "We want to maintain the benefits that we currently have, and again we want them to stop penalizing and harassing members for doing a good job and they're being held back."

Workers say they haven't had a contract since 2013 and were working for Time Warner before it was purchased by Charter in 2016.

A union represented says Charter wants to cut their benefits.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Max Antoine, 33, was shot and killed early 1 Family urges Stamford man's killer to surrender to police
Police say a Chase Bank was robbed Tuesday 2 Police: Chase bank robbed in Greenwich
A massive fire destroyed a home at 48 3 Fire destroys Gordon Avenue home in Briarcliff Manor
4 Connecticut Sportscast, April 24
News 12 Long Island's Doug Geed takes a 5 Tasty Tuesday: Fresh spring ingredients

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE