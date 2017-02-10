Stubborn sheet of frozen snow remains on some roads

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Many Bridgeport residents say their streets are still treacherous following yesterday's snowstorm, despite the hard work of snow plow operators.

Most secondary streets have been plowed, but there is still a thick icy layer of snow.

Officials say this is because of the type of snow that the storm brought on Thursday.

These conditions could be treacherous for drivers, and many spin outs have been reported.