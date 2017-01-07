Students take frigid dip in Fairfield for charity

FAIRFIELD - Despite Saturday's snowstorm, many brave men, women and children made their way to the beach to plunge into the ocean and fund-raise for local organizations.

The Stratfield Splash was held at Jennings beach by Stratfield Elementary school. The school held the event to raise money for the PTA and the Center for Family Justice in Bridgeport.

Though many changed their minds and did not end up in the water, EMTs remained on standby for those who took the plunge.