Students to hold benefit to save Safe Rides program

A group of students in Greenwich is scheduled to hold a benefit Saturday to try to save a program that provides teens a safe ride

The Safe Rides program allows teens in Greenwich to get a free and confidential lift home on the weekends.

The Safe Rides program allows teens in Greenwich to get a free and confidential lift home on the weekends. (1/12/17)

Updated

GREENWICH - A group of students in Greenwich is scheduled to hold a benefit Saturday to try to save a program that provides teens a safe ride home.

The Safe Rides program allows teens in Greenwich to get a free and confidential lift home on the weekends.

The people running the program say they will have to cut back or eliminate services if they don't find more money.

Organizers say around 1,000 kids use the service each year, and teens also play a big role by volunteering.

The drivers and vehicles are provided by the Transportation Association of Greenwich.

Students who spoke to News 12 say Safe Rides saves lives by keeping kids from driving drunk.

Organizers are hoping to raise $30,000 at the benefit.

 

