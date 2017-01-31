Study: Connecticut ranked most profane state, third in integrity

Connecticut ranks as the number one most profane state in the United States, according to a study out of Maastricht University in the Netherlands. Delaware

Profanity

Profanity

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

NORWALK - Connecticut ranks as the number one most profane state in the United States, according to a study out of Maastricht University in the Netherlands.

Delaware and New Jersey are ranked second and third, respectively, in the study.

The study found a positive relationship between cursing and honesty.

People in the study cursed in situations where they expressed genuine feelings.

New Jersey and Iowa, however, are higher than Connecticut when it comes to the nation's highest integrity score.

Basically, according to the studies, Connecticut residents are often less likely to care about what other people think, and therefore are more likely to be honest.

The study used willing participants who were active on Facebook to track different data. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. 1 Connecticut Weather Forecast
Stamford police say a father and son were 2 Police: Father, son tried to sell drugs in Stamford
Gov. Malloy 3 Malloy: Budget proposal includes insurance tax reductions
The Connecticut Post reports Takeia Davis, 38, offered 4 Bridgeport woman accused of trying to kidnap child
ARLINGTON, VA - JANUARY 27: U.S. President Donald 5 Fallout grows from Trump immigration order; reports of travelers stranded at airports

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE