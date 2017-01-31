Study: Connecticut ranked most profane state, third in integrity

NORWALK - Connecticut ranks as the number one most profane state in the United States, according to a study out of Maastricht University in the Netherlands.

Delaware and New Jersey are ranked second and third, respectively, in the study.

The study found a positive relationship between cursing and honesty.

People in the study cursed in situations where they expressed genuine feelings.

New Jersey and Iowa, however, are higher than Connecticut when it comes to the nation's highest integrity score.

Basically, according to the studies, Connecticut residents are often less likely to care about what other people think, and therefore are more likely to be honest.

The study used willing participants who were active on Facebook to track different data.