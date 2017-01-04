Superintendent: New school funding formula could cause issues

The superintendent of the Fairfield School District says she is dealing with midyear budget cuts that she expects to be implemented soon, and that she

Last year, a judge ruled the current system of funding unconstitutional, saying it's unfair to poorer students and the schools they attend.

Last year, a judge ruled the current system of funding unconstitutional, saying it's unfair to poorer students and the schools they attend. (7:43 PM)

FAIRFIELD - The superintendent of the Fairfield School District says she is dealing with midyear budget cuts that she expects to be implemented soon, and that she knows the state's new formula for funding schools could cause a money crunch down the road.

Last year, a judge ruled the current system of funding unconstitutional, saying it's unfair to poorer students and the schools they attend.

Some families in Bridgeport say they are very discouraged by recent cuts that have caused the district to tighten its belt. Others were more optimistic, believing that the changes the governor spoke about Wednesday will help improve things.

Fairfield's superintendent says her district will do whatever it can to protect its state funding, and she expects there to be a vigorous debate about it.

