Suspect in custody after teen mistakenly shot on New Year's Eve

WESTCHESTER - A suspect is in custody in connection with the New Year's Eve shooting death of Shamoya McKenzie,13, the Mount Vernon mayor's office has confirmed.

McKenzie died after she was struck in the head by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve in Westchester.

A 28-year-old man who police believe the intended target was also shot, but survived.

McKenzie was a rising star on her school's basketball team and last week she was made an honorary member of the UConn women's basketball team.

UConn Coach Geno Auriemma said he decided to make the gesture after hearing the story of the young girl.

Local police worked with federal officials on the arrest, and they say they will have more details on the suspect this morning.