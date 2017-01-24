Suspect sought after home invasion in Stamford

Stamford police say they are searching for a suspect following a violent home invasion Tuesday morning.

Police say 20-year-old Chantel Brivett and at least one other person broke into the victim's Henry Street apartment around 12:30 a.m.

Police say 20-year-old Chantel Brivett and at least one other person broke into the victim's Henry Street apartment around 12:30 a.m.

Updated

STAMFORD - Stamford police say they are searching for a suspect following a violent home invasion Tuesday morning.

Police say 20-year-old Chantel Brivett and at least one other person broke into the victim's Henry Street apartment around 12:30 a.m. Investigators say they had a gun and beat the victim.

Officials would not comment on what was taken from the home or a possible motive.

They say the victim was taken to Stamford Hospital and is currently recovering at home.

Officials say Brivett is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

