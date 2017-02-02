Syrian family cleared to fly to Milford

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

MILFORD - Sen. Chris Murphy's office says the Syrian mother and her two daughters who were stopped on their way to Milford by President Donald Trump's immigration order could be in the United States by this afternoon.

As News 12 has reported, the three refugees were detained in Ukraine before starting the last leg of their trip to Milford, where the family runs the Olive Tree Market and Deli.

A spokesman for Murphy says customs officials told the family this morning that they have now been cleared to fly from Jordan to JFK.