Syrian man awaits family's return to Milford

NEW YORK - A Syrian refugee living in Milford was anxiously waiting to be reunited with his wife and two daughters on Thursday.

The three were sent back to the Middle East last weekend following President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees. It bars immigrants from Syria and six other Muslim-majority counties from entering the U.S.

Fadi Kassar was hoping to see his family for the first time in two years, but it was not known how quickly, or even if, they would be approved to leave John F. Kennedy International Airport, where they arrived late Thursday afternoon.

Kassar's family was sent back to Jordan last weekend, but their attorney says they were later cleared to board a plane to the U.S.

At JFK, News 12 witnessed emotional reunions as people arrived from earlier flights in the day, including some with signs in Arabic offering assistance.