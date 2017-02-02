Syrian man awaits family's return to Milford

A Syrian refugee living in Milford was anxiously waiting to be reunited with his wife and two daughters on Thursday.

The three refugees were detained in Ukraine before starting the last leg of their trip to Milford, where the family runs the Olive Tree Market and Deli.

The three refugees were detained in Ukraine before starting the last leg of their trip to Milford, where the family runs the Olive Tree Market and Deli. (7:10 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

NEW YORK - A Syrian refugee living in Milford was anxiously waiting to be reunited with his wife and two daughters on Thursday.

The three were sent back to the Middle East last weekend following President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees. It bars immigrants from Syria and six other Muslim-majority counties from entering the U.S.

Fadi Kassar was hoping to see his family for the first time in two years, but it was not known how quickly, or even if, they would be approved to leave John F. Kennedy International Airport, where they arrived late Thursday afternoon.

Kassar's family was sent back to Jordan last weekend, but their attorney says they were later cleared to board a plane to the U.S.

At JFK, News 12 witnessed emotional reunions as people arrived from earlier flights in the day, including some with signs in Arabic offering assistance.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

In this Feb. 2, 2016, photo, Groundhog Club 1 Pennsylvania groundhog's handlers: Phil predicts more winter
Orange the seal wound up choosing the New 2 Seal at Maritime Aquarium predicts Super Bowl winner
Westport Man 3 Forbes ex-publisher charged with terrorizing school bus
Morales snagged the prize by posting a picture 4 Stamford man wins luxurious trip to Super Bowl
The three refugees were detained in Ukraine before 5 Syrian man awaits family's return to Milford

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Fadi Kassar's family was sent back to Jordan Relatives of Milford family blocked from US

President Donald Trump's new rules limiting travel from some predominantly Muslim countries have blocked the

Some Iranian-Americans from Bridgeport say they believe President Travel ban impacting CT Iranian-Americans

Some Iranian-Americans from Bridgeport say they believe President Donald Trump's recent immigration order is impacting

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE