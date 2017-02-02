Syrian refugee living in Milford reunited with family at JFK

A Syrian refugee living in Milford was reunited with his wife and daughters on Thursday after tense hours of waiting.

A Syrian refugee living in Milford was reunited with his wife and daughters on Thursday after tense hours of waiting.

A Syrian refugee living in Milford was reunited with his wife and daughters on Thursday after tense hours of waiting. (8:20 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

NEW YORK - A Syrian refugee living in Milford was reunited with his wife and daughters on Thursday after tense hours of waiting.

The three were sent back to the Middle East last weekend following President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees. It bars immigrants from Syria and six other Muslim-majority counties from entering the U.S.

Fadi Kassar said he waited more than two years to see his wife and daughters, who arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport around 4:30 p.m. It took them about three hours to make it through customs.

Last weekend, Kassar's family was turned around back to Jordan mid-trip, caught in the confusion following Trump's executive order.

The family has since headed back home to Milford. Kassar said he was looking forward to giving his girls Barbie dolls.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

In this Feb. 2, 2016, photo, Groundhog Club 1 Pennsylvania groundhog's handlers: Phil predicts more winter
Orange the seal wound up choosing the New 2 Seal at Maritime Aquarium predicts Super Bowl winner
Westport police are warning residents about coyotes in 3 Westport police alert residents after coyote kills dog
Westport Man 4 Forbes ex-publisher charged with terrorizing school bus
A Syrian refugee living in Milford was reunited 5 Syrian refugee living in Milford reunited with family at JFK

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

A Syrian refugee living in Milford was reunited Relatives of Milford family blocked from US

President Donald Trump's new rules limiting travel from some predominantly Muslim countries have blocked the

Some Iranian-Americans from Bridgeport say they believe President Travel ban impacting CT Iranian-Americans

Some Iranian-Americans from Bridgeport say they believe President Donald Trump's recent immigration order is impacting

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE