Syrian refugee living in Milford reunited with family at JFK

NEW YORK - A Syrian refugee living in Milford was reunited with his wife and daughters on Thursday after tense hours of waiting.

The three were sent back to the Middle East last weekend following President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees. It bars immigrants from Syria and six other Muslim-majority counties from entering the U.S.

Fadi Kassar said he waited more than two years to see his wife and daughters, who arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport around 4:30 p.m. It took them about three hours to make it through customs.

Last weekend, Kassar's family was turned around back to Jordan mid-trip, caught in the confusion following Trump's executive order.

The family has since headed back home to Milford. Kassar said he was looking forward to giving his girls Barbie dolls.