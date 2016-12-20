Syrian refugee starts business in Wilton to support family

A Syrian refugee is thanking a local community for helping her start a business to support her family.

Since being in Wilton, she started a pillow-making business called Manal's Dream, named after her dream to see her children succeed here.

Since being in Wilton, she started a pillow-making business called Manal's Dream, named after her dream to see her children succeed here. (12/20/16)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

WILTON - A Syrian refugee is thanking a local community for helping her start a business to support her family.

Manal, who did not give News 12 her last name for confidentiality and security reasons, says she is deeply motivated by the chance to give her five children a better life in the United States.

The 34-year-old refugee arrived in Connecticut with her five kids in March and says the community immediately welcomed them.

She says she's thankful for the support the Wilton Interfaith Action Committee and other residents have given her.

Manal was given the opportunity to come to the United States nearly two years after she walked with her children for 13 days from Syria to a refugee camp in Jordan. 

Since being in Wilton, she started a pillow-making business called Manal's Dream, named after her dream to see her children succeed here.

Those who know her say they're touched, especially Janice Hapke, who taught Manal how to sew.

"What she left in Syria, she didn't want her children to have to grow up in that environment. So, this was her dream, to give them a better life,"  Hapke says.

Manal's pillows are available at the Signature Style gift shop in Wilton.

She says it may be possible her products will be available through the online marketplace Etsy in the future.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Bebe Fiore Decrescenzo works at Bartlett Tree Experts 1 Hometown Hero: Bebe Fiore Decrescenzo
Officials say they spent several hours investigating the 2 Police find mother dead in Stamford apartment
A fire in Stamford displaced three people just 3 3 displaced in Stamford fire
4 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 21
Shelton police arrested two men Wednesday in connection 5 Shelton police arrest 2 in serial burglaries

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE