Target recalls more than 500K water-absorbing Easter Egg, dinosaur toys

NORWALK - Target is recalling more than 500,000 water-absorbing Easter Egg and dinosaur toys.

According to safety officials, the toys pose a "serious ingestion hazard."

So far no injuries have been reported.

