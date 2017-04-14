News Target recalls more than 500K water-absorbing Easter Egg, dinosaur toys You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Target recalls more than 500K water absorbing Easter Egg, dinosaur toys (4/14/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 14, 2017 7:07 AM NORWALK - Target is recalling more than 500,000 water-absorbing Easter Egg and dinosaur toys. According to safety officials, the toys pose a "serious ingestion hazard." So far no injuries have been reported. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:16 1 VIDEO: Coyote spotted Wednesday morning in Norwalk 2:03 2 VIDEO: Briarcliff Manor bank robbery 1:09 3 Commuters in Brooklyn cope with approaching freeze 13:56 4 VIDEO: Chopper 12 over Way of the Cross on Brooklyn Bridge 1:26 5 Word on the Street: Lent advertisement | advertise on News 12