NORWALK - Retailer rue21 is closing 400 of its stores nationwide, including some in Connecticut. The company says the closure is a "difficult, but necessary decision." Five of the affected locations are in the state. The stores shutting their doors include Westbrook, Waterbury, Meriden, Manchester and Trumbull.