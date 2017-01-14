Teen seen in video being attacked in Bridgeport

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - A video that has spread on social media appears to show a 15-year-old boy being assaulted by a fellow teen in Bridgeport.

The attack took place in the city's North End Wednesday afternoon, News 12 is told. The video shows that the scuffle went on for several minutes, during which the victim was shouted at, punched repeatedly and dragged up a stairwell.

Bernadette McCall is the mother of the teen who was assaulted. "That's my baby they attacked -- that's my baby!" she says. "And if you mothers are going through the same thing, you shouldnt be scared. Speak up."

Iysha Davis is the mother of the 15-year-old who she says can be seen in the video carrying out the attack. She says her son is "far from a bad kid," and says the two boys are friends who have since made up.

Davis says it's wrong for people to record incidents like this one and spread them on social media. "It's senseless," she says.

Police say they're in the process of reviewing the video, which was circulated on social media.

School security officer Harry Bell is a neighbor and mentor of both teens, and says he was called in to mediate after the video began spreading on Facebook. Bell says he will be talking with police about the incident to say that it has been settled, and he'll be discouraging young people from recording violent encounters like this one.

"We don't want nothing drastic to happen to none of these kids," he says.