The Latest: Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in airport shooting

Authorities say five people were killed and eight were wounded after a lone suspect opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, international airport

A shooting victim is unloaded from an emergency

A shooting victim is unloaded from an emergency vehicle and taken into Broward Health Trauma Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Authorities said multiple people have died after a lone suspect opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, international airport. (Taimy Alvarez /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) (Credit: AP)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

By The Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - (AP) -- The Latest on the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Authorities say five people were killed and eight were wounded after a lone suspect opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, international airport.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office tweeted the information following Friday afternoon's shooting.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN that authorities "have an active crime scene investigation involving terminal 2."

News stations showed video of medics taking care of a bleeding victim outside the airport. Helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers, including tactical units, rushed to the scene.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and "everyone is running."

___

1:50 p.m.

Authorities say multiple people have died after a lone suspect opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, international airport.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office tweeted the information following Friday afternoon's shooting.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN that authorities "have an active crime scene investigation involving terminal 2."

Miami area television stations reported that at least six people were shot. News stations showed video of medics taking care of a bleeding victim outside the airport. News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers, including tactical units, rushed to the scene.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and "everyone is running."

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Police are looking for Richard Lopez in connection 1 Bridgeport police issue arrest warrant in murder case
Noel Esbri, 32, was later declared dead of 2 Man found shot to death inside Bridgeport apartment
Stamford police say they found a homeless man 3 Homeless man found dead in Stamford
4 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 5
Sally Kelman volunteers at the New Covenant House 5 Hometown Hero: Sally Kelman

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

A shooting victim is unloaded from an emergency Police: 5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Florida airport

Authorities say a lone shooter opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, international airport, killing

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE