NORWALK - A shelter in Norwalk prepared food baskets to make sure families in need can celebrate Easter with a proper meal.

The Open Door Shelter was giving away more than 200 baskets filled with everything needed for an Easter dinner.

The shelter has been holding the giveaway for at least a decade for many major holidays so families don't go without a good meal. They serve three meals every day to anyone who's hungry. They also have a pantry for those who need some extra help with groceries.

The shelter provides special dinner baskets for other holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas, thanks to the help of donors throughout the community.

The Easter basket includes a ham, macaroni and cheese, rice, vegetables, rolls and dessert.

Families who are part of the shelter's pantry program, as well as low-income families in the neighborhood, will receive the baskets.