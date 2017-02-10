Three families without a home after Stratford fire

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STRATFORD - Three families are without a home following a fire on Thompson Street in Stratford.

Stratford fire officials say the fire started in the basement, and they put the flames out fairly quickly Thursday afternoon.

They say they called for mutual aid from Milford and Bridgeport because the construction of the house caused the flames to spread upward.

Fire officials say no one was hurt, and they're still looking into the cause of the fire.