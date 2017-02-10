Three families without a home after Stratford fire

Three families are without a home following a fire on Thompson Street in Stratford.

Stratford fire officials say the fire started in the basement, and they put the flames out fairly quickly Thursday afternoon.

Stratford fire officials say the fire started in the basement, and they put the flames out fairly quickly Thursday afternoon. (7:52 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

STRATFORD - Three families are without a home following a fire on Thompson Street in Stratford.

Stratford fire officials say the fire started in the basement, and they put the flames out fairly quickly Thursday afternoon.

They say they called for mutual aid from Milford and Bridgeport because the construction of the house caused the flames to spread upward.

Fire officials say no one was hurt, and they're still looking into the cause of the fire.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Weather Kids: Royle Elementary School 1 Weather Kids: Royle Elementary School
Westport's Planet Pizza sees busy afternoon during snowstorm 2 Westport's Planet Pizza sees busy afternoon during snowstorm
Team of the Week: Brunswick squash 3 Team of the Week: Brunswick squash
Bridgeport man dies in freak accident while shoveling 4 Bridgeport man dies in freak accident while shoveling snow
Storm Coverage: Stamford Train Station 5 Storm Coverage: Stamford Train Station

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE