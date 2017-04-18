TORRINGTON - A man from Torrington has been charged with firing a shot at a bar after he was told never to come back.

According to police, Scott Czapor, 51, tried to blow the lock off Dawn's Getaway Café around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Czapor was apparently kicked out of the bar a few hours earlier and threatened the staff, saying he had an arsenal of guns and was going to shoot someone.

Two people were inside cleaning at the time of the shooting, but neither were hurt.