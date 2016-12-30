Tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run on I-95

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

HARRISON - New York State police say they believe the driver in a fatal hit-and-run accident on I-95 may be from Connecticut, and they're asking for the public's help in finding that person.



Police say the accident happened on the northbound side of the highway in the town of Harrison around 7 a.m. Thursday.

They say Salvator Brecia, of Yonkers, had arrived with his tow truck to help a disabled minivan when he was struck and killed by a passing car.

Police say the minivan's driver did not see who struck the 32-year-old.



Brecia was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There is a reward being offered for information in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Crime Stoppers at 866-313-TIPS.