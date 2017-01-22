News Tractor-trailer catches fire in Bridgeport Traffic is back to normal in Bridgeport after a tractor-trailer caught fire near Howard and Wordin avenues. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Traffic is back to normal in Bridgeport after a tractor-trailer caught fire near Howard and Wordin avenues. (8:41 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 22, 2017 8:21 AM BRIDGEPORT - Traffic is back to normal in Bridgeport after a tractor-trailer caught fire near Howard and Wordin avenues. Officials say the fire started Saturday afternoon while a worker was conducting routine maintenance on the engine. They say the fire was under control in several minutes. Officials say no one was injured. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:32 1 Police warn of scam targeting UI customers 0:36 2 Tractor-trailer catches fire in Bridgeport 1:07 3 Hundreds march in solidarity in Red Bank 1:47 4 Bridgeport nursing director retiring after 35 years 1:12 5 Police: Girl who survived window fall may have been abused advertisement | advertise on News 12