Tractor-trailer catches fire in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT - Traffic is back to normal in Bridgeport after a tractor-trailer caught fire near Howard and Wordin avenues.

Officials say the fire started Saturday afternoon while a worker was conducting routine maintenance on the engine.

They say the fire was under control in several minutes.

Officials say no one was injured. 

