Transportation Committee discusses proposed toll plans

HARTFORD - The General Assembly's Transportation Committee is scheduled to decide today whether they will hold public hearings on various toll plans that some state lawmakers are proposing. A panel last year recommended congestion tolls, these are tolls that charge drivers extra when they travel during peak times. The panel recommended this as a way to help pay for Gov. Dannel Malloy's $200,000,000 overhaul of the state's transportation infrastructure.