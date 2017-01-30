Transportation Committee discusses proposed toll plans

The General Assembly's Transportation Committee is scheduled to decide today whether they will hold public hearings on various toll plans that some state lawmakers are

CT Tolls

CT Tolls (8:05 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

HARTFORD - The General Assembly's Transportation Committee is scheduled to decide today whether they will hold public hearings on various toll plans that some state lawmakers are proposing.

A panel last year recommended congestion tolls, these are tolls that charge drivers extra when they travel during peak times.

The panel recommended this as a way to help pay for Gov. Dannel Malloy's $200,000,000 overhaul of the state's transportation infrastructure.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

ARLINGTON, VA - JANUARY 27: U.S. President Donald 1 Fallout grows from Trump immigration order; reports of travelers stranded at airports
Police say they arrested Angelica Gonzalez and Jesus 2 Police: Child struck during Chuck E. Cheese fight
Moore was laid to rest at Oak Lawn 3 Mary Tyler Moore being laid to rest at Fairfield cemetery
Officials say the scheme led people into investing 4 Police: Wilton man faces charges for allegedly running Ponzi scheme
This comes after a trooper's car was hit 5 State police remind drivers of "move over law"

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE