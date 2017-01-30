Transportation Committee discusses proposed toll plans

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

HARTFORD - The General Assembly's Transportation Committee is scheduled to decide today whether they will hold public hearings on various toll plans that some state lawmakers are proposing.

A panel last year recommended congestion tolls, these are tolls that charge drivers extra when they travel during peak times.

The panel recommended this as a way to help pay for Gov. Dannel Malloy's $200,000,000 overhaul of the state's transportation infrastructure.