Trial to decide compensation for inmate injected with drugs

NORWALK - A trial is set to begin next week to decide whether Connecticut should compensate an inmate after prison doctors injected him with psychotropic drugs against his will. A judge already ruled that the prison's doctors violated Kacey Lewis' rights. Lewis says he is not mentally ill and will be representing himself at trial. He's serving a 15-year sentence for assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend.