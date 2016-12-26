Trial to decide compensation for inmate injected with drugs

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - A trial is set to begin next week to decide whether Connecticut should compensate an inmate after prison doctors injected him with psychotropic drugs against his will.

A judge already ruled that the prison's doctors violated Kacey Lewis' rights.

Lewis says he is not mentally ill and will be representing himself at trial.

He's serving a 15-year sentence for assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend.