Trump co-chair wishes death on Obama, calls 1st lady male

A Buffalo businessman who co-chaired Donald Trump's New York campaign says he wants to see President Barack Obama die from mad cow disease and the

Carl Paladino, former New York gubernatorial candidate, speaks

Carl Paladino, former New York gubernatorial candidate, speaks to reporters in the lobby at Trump Tower, December 5, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By The Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A Buffalo businessman who co-chaired Donald Trump's New York campaign says he wants to see President Barack Obama die from mad cow disease and the first lady "return to being a male."

The failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino made the comments in response to a survey by Artvoice, a Buffalo newspaper. The publication asked local artists, performers and business owners for a New Year's wish list.

In his response, Paladino wrote that he hopes the president dies from a disease caught from "having relations" with a cow.

He said he wants to see Michelle Obama "return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla."

Paladino confirmed by phone and email Friday that he wrote the comments.

