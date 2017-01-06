News Two men arrested after police chase in Bridgeport Bridgeport police tell News 12 that two men they arrested around 4 a.m. Thursday were racing each other in an Audi and a Toyota. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police say when they tried to stop them, they fled in their cars and led the police on a chase that ended in Trumbull Gardens. (1:26 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 6, 2017 1:18 PM BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police tell News 12 that two men they arrested around 4 a.m. Thursday were racing each other in an Audi and a Toyota. They say when they tried to stop them, they fled in their cars and led officers on a chase that ended in Trumbull Gardens. Police say they want the public to understand how potentially deadly the practice of racing cars in public streets can be. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:07 1 Bridgeport police issue arrest warrant in murder case 2:14 2 Man found shot to death inside Bridgeport apartment 1:11 3 Homeless man found dead in Stamford 3:16 4 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 5 0:46 5 Hometown Hero: Sally Kelman advertisement | advertise on News 12