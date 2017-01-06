Two men arrested after police chase in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police tell News 12 that two men they arrested around 4 a.m. Thursday were racing each other in an Audi and a Toyota.

Police say when they tried to stop them, they fled in their cars and led the police on a chase that ended in Trumbull Gardens.

Police say when they tried to stop them, they fled in their cars and led the police on a chase that ended in Trumbull Gardens.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police tell News 12 that two men they arrested around 4 a.m. Thursday were racing each other in an Audi and a Toyota.

They say when they tried to stop them, they fled in their cars and led officers on a chase that ended in Trumbull Gardens. 

Police say they want the public to understand how potentially deadly the practice of racing cars in public streets can be.

