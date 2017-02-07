Uber opens new facility in Stamford

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - Uber is unveiling a new facility for its drivers in Stamford this morning.

Officials from the city Chamber of Commerce and Mothers Against Drunk Driving were on hand for a ribbon cutting at the "Greenlight Hub" facility on West Avenue this morning.

Organizers say it will serve as a headquarters and central resource spot for Uber drivers in the state.

Uber says these hub facilities are a great place for drivers to come in, feel at home, and talk with company representatives about any questions they may have.