Uber opens new facility in Stamford

STAMFORD - Uber is unveiling a new facility for its drivers in Stamford this morning.
Officials from the city Chamber of Commerce and Mothers Against Drunk Driving were on hand for a ribbon cutting at the "Greenlight Hub" facility on West Avenue this morning.
Organizers say it will serve as a headquarters and central resource spot for Uber drivers in the state.
Uber says these hub facilities are a great place for drivers to come in, feel at home, and talk with company representatives about any questions they may have.