News UConn women's basketball ties its own NCAA record

January 11, 2017 8:03 AM

HARTFORD - The UConn Huskies are waking up as winners again today after a historic win Tuesday night. The women's basketball team hosted 20th-ranked South Florida at the XL Center in Hartford.

Sonya Chong scored 20 points and was one of six Huskies to score double figures in the game. The Huskies tied their own NCAA record with their 90th consecutive win.