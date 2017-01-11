UConn women's basketball ties its own NCAA record

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

HARTFORD - The UConn Huskies are waking up as winners again today after a historic win Tuesday night.

The women's basketball team hosted 20th-ranked South Florida at the XL Center in Hartford.

Sonya Chong scored 20 points and was one of six Huskies to score double figures in the game.

The Huskies tied their own NCAA record with their 90th consecutive win.