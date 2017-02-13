News UN security council set to hold emergency meeting The UN security council will hold an emergency meeting today about North Korea's latest missile test. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. US officials say the meeting was requested by Washington, Japan and South Korea. (8:23 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 13, 2017 7:49 AM WASHINGTON D.C. - The UN security council will hold an emergency meeting today about North Korea's latest missile test. US officials say the meeting was requested by Washington, Japan and South Korea. A North Korean news agency confirmed that a medium-range missile was tested Sunday morning. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 5:15 1 Connecticut Weather Forecast 0:27 2 Funeral held for man killed in Stamford crash 2:17 3 Property owners face fines if sidewalks aren't cleared 0:29 4 Stamford fire displaces 3 families 0:34 5 Chemical spill closes interstate in Tolland advertisement | advertise on News 12