UN security council set to hold emergency meeting

The UN security council will hold an emergency meeting today about North Korea's latest missile test.

US officials say the meeting was requested by Washington, Japan and South Korea.

US officials say the meeting was requested by Washington, Japan and South Korea.

WASHINGTON D.C. - The UN security council will hold an emergency meeting today about North Korea's latest missile test.

A North Korean news agency confirmed that a medium-range missile was tested Sunday morning.

