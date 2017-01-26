Undocumented students call for access to financial aid

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

HARTFORD - Undocumented students and state lawmakers called for access to financial aid in state public colleges and universities today.

They also protested in Hartford against President Donald Trump's plans to curb illegal immigration.

Many of the people who went told News 12 that it was more important than ever to stand together to create a more inclusive atmosphere for immigrants in the state.

Advocates called for institutional aid to be provided for undocumented students in public colleges and universities.

Undocumented students currently don't receive state or federal financial aid.

This is something advocates have rallied for in the past.

Last year, the state Senate passed a bill that would have given undocumented students institutional aid in public colleges and universities, but it didn't pass.

This year, advocates believe they have a renewed sense of energy that would allow it to get passed.