Unique milkshakes created at Elm Street Diner in Stamford

STAMFORD - If you're a foodie on social media, there's a chance you may have seen the over-the-top milkshakes being created at the Elm Street Diner in Stamford.

The family-run business opened 30 years ago, and now it's getting new buzz thanks to its interesting milkshake creations.

The owners' son started creating the milkshakes and posting pictures on Instagram.

The pictures have been noticed by food bloggers all over the area, and the owners say they are now seeing customers from places like Boston, northern Connecticut and New York City.

Follow along with Elm Street Diner's delicious creations on their Instagram page. Their handle is @elmstreetdiner.