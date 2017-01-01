Victim ID'd in fatal I-95 crash in Westport

State police have identified the victim of a fatal crash on I-95 that happened early Saturday morning in Westport.

Police say 32-year-old Muhamad Bahaga was killed after the van he was a passenger in collided with another vehicle, veered off the road and rolled over.

Police say 32-year-old Muhamad Bahaga was killed after the van he was a passenger in collided with another vehicle, veered off the road and rolled over.

Updated

WESTPORT - State police have identified the victim of a fatal crash on I-95 that happened early Saturday morning in Westport.

They say 32-year-old Muhamad Bahaga was killed after the van he was a passenger in collided with another vehicle, veered off the road and rolled over.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. near exit 17.

Police say Bahaga was not wearing a seatbelt and ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials also say they driver of the van and another passenger were taken to area hospitals and are expected to be OK.

