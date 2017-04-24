News Victims of East Windsor plane crash identified You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. (4/24/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 24, 2017 1:05 PM EAST WINDSOR - The victims of last week's plane crash in East Windsor have been identified. Police say the two people who were killed have been identified as 61-year-old Robert Plourde, of Ellington, and 51-year-old George Janssen II, of Vernon. According to records, Plourde owned the plane and was believed to be the pilot. Plourde's family said in a statement he was "a loving husband and a tremendous father who had an affinity for flying." Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic Two dead after plane crashes in East WindsorTwo people are dead after a plane crashed in East Windsor Tuesday night. advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:44 1 Family urges Stamford man's killer to surrender to police 0:27 2 Private funeral service to be held in Bristol today for Aaron Hernandez 0:40 3 Benefit concert held in Milford for injured band members 2:17 4 Nonprofit group helps Bridgeport man regain independence 2:19 5 House gutted by overnight fire in Oakdale advertisement | advertise on News 12