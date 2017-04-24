Victims of East Windsor plane crash identified

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EAST WINDSOR - The victims of last week's plane crash in East Windsor have been identified.

Police say the two people who were killed have been identified as 61-year-old Robert Plourde, of Ellington, and 51-year-old George Janssen II, of Vernon.

According to records, Plourde owned the plane and was believed to be the pilot.

Plourde's family said in a statement he was "a loving husband and a tremendous father who had an affinity for flying."