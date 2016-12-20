Volunteers in Westport prepare gifts for Al's Angels toy drive

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WESTPORT - A group of volunteers spent Tuesday morning in Westport getting thousands of Christmas gifts ready to be given out to children in need.

Volunteers with Al's Angels helped prepare the toys for distribution.

Founder Al DiGuido says they focus on providing happy holidays for kids and families dealing with cancer, blood diseases and other hardships. DiGuido says they will hand out 10,000 toys this year with the help of donations from the community.

"It's just the power of what good people coming together can do," says DiGuido.