Wake held for Stratford firefighter, basketball coach

Hundreds of people attended the wake Friday for the firefighter and basketball coach who died unexpectedly this week.

Jason Carrafiello was a longtime Stratford firefighter and basketball coach at St. Joseph High School.

Jason Carrafiello was a longtime Stratford firefighter and basketball coach at St. Joseph High School.

Updated

STRATFORD - Hundreds of people attended the wake Friday for the firefighter and basketball coach who died unexpectedly this week.

They gathered at Dennis and Darcy Funeral Home to remember Jason Carrafiello, the longtime Stratford firefighter and basketball coach at St. Joseph High School.

He died in his home Monday. Authorities have not yet determined a cause of death.

Mourners say he was well known in the community and left a strong imprint on his colleagues and students.

"He was a leader amongst them at a very young age," says Lt. Kevin Lantowsky, of the Stratford Fire Department. "He had a very special bond with many of the children for close to two decades now."

He is survived by his wife and two children, as well as extended family.

