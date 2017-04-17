Wamogo HS principal named in Choate misconduct report

A Litchfield principal resigned from his job after Region 6 school officials learned he had hidden a rape accusation at another school almost 20 years ago.

A Litchfield principal resigned from his job after Region 6 school officials learned he had hidden a rape accusation at another school almost 20 years ago. (4/17/17)

Updated

LITCHFIELD - A Litchfield principal resigned from his job after Region 6 school officials learned he had hidden a rape accusation at another school almost 20 years ago.

Jaime Rivera, the 47-year-old principal of Wamogo Regional High School, surfaced in reports published last week that described decades of misconduct involving 12 educators at the Choate School in Wallingford.

Rivera allegedly grabbed a 15-year-old's breasts on a class trip to Costa Rica in 1999. On that same night, students accused him of raping a 17-year-old girl from behind.

According to the report, Rivera denied the rape and apologized for grabbing the younger student's breasts.

Rivera worked in several school systems over the years before he arrived at Wamogo this year.

Superintendent Edward Drapp says officials were shocked by the allegations. The school system sent out a letter to students last week.

Drapp says counselors are available for anyone who needs them. Choate says Wallingford police are investigating the claims in the report.

More on this topic

Choate Report

Choate.edu

