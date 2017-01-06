News Warming centers available for upcoming cold nights During this blast of cold weather, temperatures are expected to drop into the teens in the nights ahead. Towns and cities like Stamford are providing You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Towns and cities like Stamford are providing shelters for those looking for a place to stay. (8:05 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 6, 2017 8:12 AM STAMFORD - During this blast of cold weather, temperatures are expected to drop into the teens in the nights ahead. Towns and cities like Stamford are providing shelters for those looking for a place to stay. Anyone in need of overnight shelters or warming centers can call 211. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:14 1 Man found shot to death inside Bridgeport apartment 1:11 2 Homeless man found dead in Stamford 0:46 3 Hometown Hero: Sally Kelman 1:29 4 Weather Kids: Franklin Elementary School 1:07 5 Bridgeport police issue arrest warrant in murder case advertisement | advertise on News 12