Weather Forecast: Western CT to see wild week of weather

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - A winter weather advisory is in effect for Litchfield County with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain creating icy conditions for Tuesday morning.

The advisory is in effect Tuesday 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Southwestern Connecticut should expect rain Tuesday, which will taper off during the late evening.

As the weather wears off, temperatures will rise to an afternoon high of 45 degrees, and then into the 50s on Wednesday.

Thursday's high will be 33 degrees with a coastal storm arriving early in the day.

At this time, the northern edge of the storm is likely to clip the area bringing about 2-4 inches of snowfall to western Connecticut with the higher amounts to the south.

Friday features a sunny break with a high of 30.

Flurries are likely on a cloudy Saturday and rain Sunday night into Monday.

Temperatures for next weekend will be in the lower 40s.