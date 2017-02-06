Weather Forecast: Western CT to see wild week of weather

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Litchfield County with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain creating icy conditions for Tuesday

Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast.

Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. (2:28 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

NORWALK - A winter weather advisory is in effect for Litchfield County with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain creating icy conditions for Tuesday morning. 

The advisory is in effect Tuesday 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Southwestern Connecticut should expect rain Tuesday, which will taper off during the late evening. 

As the weather wears off, temperatures will rise to an afternoon high of 45 degrees, and then into the 50s on Wednesday. 

Thursday's high will be 33 degrees with a coastal storm arriving early in the day. 

At this time, the northern edge of the storm is likely to clip the area bringing about 2-4 inches of snowfall to western Connecticut with the higher amounts to the south. 

Friday features a sunny break with a high of 30. 

Flurries are likely on a cloudy Saturday and rain Sunday night into Monday.

Temperatures for next weekend will be in the lower 40s.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

VIDEO: Fatal crash 1 VIDEO: Fatal crash
Dr. John Robb says he was placed on 2 Bridgeport veterinarian fights back after vaccine probation
Thousands of people hit the streets in New 3 Annual Run For Refugees sees spike in turnout
DeJesus was a graduate of Platt Technical High 4 20-year-old Bridgeport man dies in Milford crash
VIDEO: Norwalk incident 5 VIDEO: Norwalk incident

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE