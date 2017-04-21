Weather: Rain gives way to dreary, cloudy afternoon

Here is the latest weather forecast in your area.

Here is the latest weather forecast in your area. (2:25 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

NORWALK - Friday morning's showers have moved off to the east, but the afternoon and evening are due to be cloudy with a chance for more rain.

Temperatures on Friday are sitting in the high 40s to lower 50s. Tonight's lows will be in the mid-40s.

Winds are varying anywhere from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Forecasters say the weekend is expected to bring sunny skies, with both Saturday and Sunday looking to be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 Connecticut Sportscast, April 20
A bus that went up in flames on 2 All passengers safe after I-95 bus fire in Westport
One person has been pronounced dead after an 3 Police: Man fatally shot outside Bridgeport restaurant
One person has been pronounced dead after an 4 Police: 1 person killed in Bridgeport shooting
One person has been pronounced dead after an 5 Police: 1 person killed in Bridgeport shooting

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE