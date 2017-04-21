Weather: Rain gives way to dreary, cloudy afternoon

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Friday morning's showers have moved off to the east, but the afternoon and evening are due to be cloudy with a chance for more rain.

Temperatures on Friday are sitting in the high 40s to lower 50s. Tonight's lows will be in the mid-40s.

Winds are varying anywhere from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Forecasters say the weekend is expected to bring sunny skies, with both Saturday and Sunday looking to be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.