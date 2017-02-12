Weather: Snow dissipates, but storm warning in Litchfield

As the mix of snow and sleet began to taper off throughout Connecticut Sunday, an advisory remained in effect in Litchfield County through much of

Southeastern Connecticut may see up to 2 inches of snow before switching over to freezing rain later Sunday, creating even more treacherous driving conditions.

Southeastern Connecticut may see up to 2 inches of snow before switching over to freezing rain later Sunday, creating even more treacherous driving conditions. (2/12/17)

Updated

WOODBRIDGE - As the mix of snow and sleet began to taper off throughout Connecticut Sunday, a winter storm warning remained in effect in Litchfield County through much of Monday.

The advisory is in effect until Monday at 7 p.m. throughout Litchfield County. 

A winter weather advisory was also in effect for northern Fairfield and northern New Haven counties through Monday at 6 a.m.

Monday's highs are expected to reach 40 degrees, but the lows will dip into the low 20s by nighttime. 

News 12 meteorologists predict a chance of flurries on Wednesday. 

Connecticut Weather Forecast

