Weather: Snow dissipates, but storm warning in Litchfield

Southeastern Connecticut may see up to 2 inches of snow before switching over to freezing rain later Sunday, creating even more treacherous driving conditions. (2/12/17)
Updated
WOODBRIDGE - As the mix of snow and sleet began to taper off throughout Connecticut Sunday, a winter storm warning remained in effect in Litchfield County through much of Monday.
The advisory is in effect until Monday at 7 p.m. throughout Litchfield County.
A winter weather advisory was also in effect for northern Fairfield and northern New Haven counties through Monday at 6 a.m.
Monday's highs are expected to reach 40 degrees, but the lows will dip into the low 20s by nighttime.
News 12 meteorologists predict a chance of flurries on Wednesday.