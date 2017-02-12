Weather: Snow dissipates, but storm warning in Litchfield

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WOODBRIDGE - As the mix of snow and sleet began to taper off throughout Connecticut Sunday, a winter storm warning remained in effect in Litchfield County through much of Monday.

The advisory is in effect until Monday at 7 p.m. throughout Litchfield County.

A winter weather advisory was also in effect for northern Fairfield and northern New Haven counties through Monday at 6 a.m.

Monday's highs are expected to reach 40 degrees, but the lows will dip into the low 20s by nighttime.

News 12 meteorologists predict a chance of flurries on Wednesday.