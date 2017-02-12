Weather: Snow, ice and rain Sunday

A winter storm warning has been issued for Litchfield County and is effective through Monday at 7:00 p.m.

News 12 meteorologists say Litchfield County should expect to see around 3 to 5 inches of snow Sunday morning.

Updated

WOODBRIGE - A winter storm warning has been issued for Litchfield County and is effective through Monday at 7:00 p.m.

News 12 meteorologists say Litchfield County will see 3 to 5 inches of snow Sunday morning.

Northern New Haven, southern Fairfield and southern New Haven County are under a winter weather advisory through Sunday evening. Those areas will see a slushy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Sunday morning.

Forecasters say Monday will see increased winds and temperatures near 30 degrees.

 

