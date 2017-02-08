Weather Update: 8-14 inches of snow expected Thursday

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Thursday’s snowstorm is expected to drop up to 14 inches of snow in western Connecticut.

News 12 meteorologists say that snow developing in the early morning hours will remain heavy through the early afternoon. The snow will taper off to flurries later in the day.

Total accumulations are expected to be between 8 and 14 inches.

Thursday's high temperature will be around 31 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Fairfield, New Haven and Litchfield counties through Thursday evening.

Stay with News 12 Connecticut for the latest forecast information.